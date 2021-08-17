JPMorgan launches its own bitcoin fund for wealthy clients :: RBC.Crypto

Clients have not yet made any investments in the fund, which was created by an investment bank in partnership with NYDIG (New York Digital Investment Group)

Investment bank JPMorgan has given wealthy clients access to their own bitcoin fund, Coindesk reports. Sources for the publication claim that the passively managed bitcoin fund was launched by JPMorgan in partnership with NYDIG (New York Digital Investment Group). At the moment, the bank’s clients have not yet made any investments in the fund. The bank’s advisors were prepared to conduct transactions with the bitcoin fund on August 4.

NYDIG was founded in 2017 and specializes in digital asset investment. The company now manages assets worth $ 6 billion.









On July 23, JPMorgan became the first of the largest American investment banks to provide clients with access to cryptocurrency funds. Since July 19, JPMorgan financial advisers have been able to offer their clients investments in four Grayscale funds (Bitcoin Trust, Bitcoin Cash Trust, Ethereum Trust and Ethereum Classic Trust, as well as in the Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

All JPMorgan clients, including users of the Chase trading app, clients managed by JPMorgan Advisors, and the ultra-rich, have been able to invest in crypto funds.

On July 21, it became known that most of the clients of the asset and capital management division of the investment bank JPMorgan began to view bitcoin as an asset class and want to invest in it.

