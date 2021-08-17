Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves, Selena Gomez and other most humble and simple stars

Keanu Reeves

Often times, the people who become rich and famous change a lot. Due to the great public attention, huge fortune and love of the army of fans, they become arrogant and arrogant. However, among the stars there are those who remained themselves and did not allow money and fame to spoil themselves. We are talking about celebrities who managed to win the love and respect of millions of people around the world and remained simple and modest people.

Keanu Reeves

If we talk about the simplest and most humane celebrities, then 55-year-old Keanu Reeves is probably the first to come to mind. He can often be found on the subway, he does not drive luxury cars, does not live in an expensive mansion and leads the life of an ordinary person for whom money is far from the most important thing in life.

Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not be stressed by creating my bank account. I live very simply. We all know that good health is much more important,

Said the actor, who gave 85% of his royalties for The Matrix to a team of costume designers and special effects specialists.

Reeves donated millions of dollars to charity, and more than once he helped random passers-by and the homeless.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry, 53, never ceases to thank fate for everything she has, and notes that she is afraid one day to lose it. This is probably why she does not boast of wealth and does not consider herself superior to other people. Like an ordinary housewife, she herself goes to the grocery store and often uses public transport, and she considers this habit to be absolutely normal.

Matthew McConaughey

Believe it or not, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey lived in a trailer for a long time – even after he made his first millions of dollars by starring in romantic comedies. According to the 50-year-old actor, the trailer was a symbol of minimalism in his life, which is the best “anti-stress weapon” since a large house requires a lot of attention and energy.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, is known as one of the most humble actresses in Hollywood. With a fortune of $ 100 million, she could lead a luxurious lifestyle, but she chooses not to. The actress explains her modest lifestyle by a rather difficult childhood – her parents, in addition to her, had three more children, and the family was helped by social services that provided them with food and clothing.

Now, together with her husband Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica is very careful about money, because she knows its value. For example, spouses practically do not buy new clothes for their children – their son and daughters wear them after their cousins.

In my opinion, I have never bought clothes for my son. Maybe just a winter coat and shoes,

– she admitted.

Julia Roberts

I’ve never had so many dresses to consider myself a real lady

– admitted 52-year-old Roberts.

One of Hollywood’s most successful and popular actresses loves modest outfits, grows organic vegetables in her garden, and knits clothes for her children herself. In one interview, she even admitted that her favorite hair care product was a simple hotel shampoo.

Julia’s fame also seems to be sickening, so she prefers a modest life in the small town of Taos to the luxurious life in a big city like New York or Los Angeles.

Johnny Depp

Despite the fact that in recent years, the reputation of 57-year-old Johnny Depp has been tarnished by the scandalous divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Amber Heard, in Hollywood the actor is known as a very kind and just a great guy. Money did not seem to spoil him: he is not only a wonderful father for his children, 21-year-old Lily-Rose and 18-year-old Jack, but also very kind to his fans. As you know, the actor travels the world with his Jack Sparrow costume from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” and makes unexpected visits to children’s hospitals to surprise little patients.

Robert Pattison

The star of the movie “Twilight”, apparently, the star fever has passed. Throughout his career, 34-year-old Robert Pattinson remained a very simple person and never refused to autograph fans and communicate, and at any time of the day or night. His Hollywood colleagues also speak warmly about him.

He was incredibly kind, smart and actually shy. He is a very grateful person

– said Reese Witherspoon about him after filming in the film “Water for Elephants!”.

Selena Gomez

Unlike many of her peers who enjoy life and spend money on expensive things, houses and cars, 27-year-old Selena Gomez also cares about others. So, having become the ambassador of UNICEF, she regularly donates money to charities in support of children from third world countries. In addition, the star always finds time for her fans and never refuses to take pictures or autographs together.

Jennifer Garner

48-year-old Jennifer Garner prefers simple and comfortable clothes from the mass market to expensive outfits, she can often be found in the supermarket with her children, she leads the life of a simple housewife and always chooses in favor of the family. In addition, she is involved in charity work and helps children in need.









Leonardo DiCaprio

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor has an estimated fortune of over $ 200 million, but he’s not wasted money. Yes, he can easily afford a luxury yacht vacation or buy an island for $ 2.5 million, but the only car he owns is a mid-range Toyota Prius. Leo spends most of his income on protecting the environment.

DiCaprio’s fame, it seems, is also not very pleasant – he prefers to remain unrecognized. However, good deeds are not alien to him: so, at the beginning of this year, he saved a man drowning in the Caribbean.

Will Smith

51-year-old Will Smith has achieved success not only as an actor, but also as a music performer. However, despite his superstar image and worldwide recognition, he himself does not consider himself too talented.

I have never considered myself particularly talented. I considered myself … a little above average,

– he said.

Besides, he is one of those stars who never make scandalous headlines. The actor donates millions of dollars to charity in organizations that research Parkinson’s and fight for the rights of black people.

Will Smith is always polite and simple in interviews and treats his fans well.

Lady Gaga

The image of 34-year-old singer Lady Gaga has become synonymous with the word “extravagant”, but only on stage. In real life, she prefers simple outfits, which she sometimes buys at sales.

Why do people look at me like crazy when I use coupons at the grocery store or bargain in the market?

– she wrote once on her twitter.

The singer loves to cook pizza, pasta, ravioli and her other favorite dishes herself.

Joanne Rowling

In 2012, the fortune of the famous British writer exceeded one billion dollars, but then most of it was donated to her charitable foundations.

Many aspects of my life are completely ordinary, you can even call them boring, but this is what I like,

She said.

In her personal life, 54-year-old Rowling uses her husband’s last name, wears simple clothes and tries to separate her fame from her daily routine.

Tom Hanks

Despite the fact that 63-year-old Tom Hanks is one of the most famous and successful stars in Hollywood, he always takes time to thank his fans for their support, and often answers their letters. One fan called Hanks “one of the nicest guys on the planet.”

Colleagues in the shop consider Tom the kindest, sincere and sincere actor. And he is really always ready to help people. So, during the filming of the film “Angels and Demons”, he noticed a bride with her father, who could not go to the chapel because of the extras. As a result, the actor insisted that the work process be interrupted and personally escorted them to the altar.

Renee Zellweger

Renee is known for being a very simple person. She is the daughter of immigrants who came to the United States with literally nothing. She saw her parents work hard and sacrifice themselves so that their children could have everything they need. This is what taught her to be economical and not waste money. The actress has a budget that she tries not to go beyond. Like many, 51-year-old Renee Zellweger uses discount coupons and always looks for the best price when shopping. Her fortune is estimated at about $ 45 million, and although in principle she may not save, she prefers not to spend more than necessary, and manages money wisely.





Paul McCartney

The former member of the legendary group The Beatles has made more than a billion dollars during his career in the music industry, but he lives a rather modest life in an unremarkable house in London and does not waste money. He has acquired a reputation for being a rather frugal man, and some consider 78-year-old McCartney even a little greedy.