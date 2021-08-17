Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman and other stars join the flash mob calling for self-isolation

Julia Roberts / Natalie Portman

Last week, American actor Kevin Bacon launched a flash mob #IStayHomeFor (“I stay at home for the sake of”) on Instagram, in which he called on everyone to isolate themselves. Its essence is to explain for whom you are staying at home, as well as to pass this challenge on by noting your friends or acquaintances in the comments.

So, every day the number of participants in this flash mob is growing. Among those who supported the actor were many of his stellar colleagues and other celebrities, such as Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, David Beckham and many other celebrities.



Julia Roberts: “I stay at home for my family, small business, all the healthcare workers who are fighting around the world, for my incredible 95-year-old neighbor. I stay at home to be part of the solution to this problem. Stay at home everyone. what can be done”.

Natalie Portman: “Some of my friends have weakened immune systems, some are pregnant or especially vulnerable. I stay at home for them and the millions of health workers who risk their lives for us every day.”

Emma Watson: “My grandmother is over 70 years old and she is especially vulnerable. My mom has type 1 diabetes and my best friend is a health worker. I stay at home for them.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar: “The more of us stay at home, the safer for those who are on the front lines and cannot do it.”











Brooke Shields: “I stay at home for those in poor health, healthcare workers around the world, the elderly and because it’s right!”

Bibi Rexa: “I stay at home for my grandmother, friends, family and fans.”

Renowned actor Ryan Reynolds recorded a video in which he also noted the importance of self-isolation, social distancing and other guidelines such as regular hand washing.