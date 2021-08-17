Kendall Jenner considers sister Kourtney to be the worst mother of all the Kardashians. And that’s why

But Courtney is sure she’s just an easy target.







Kendall and Kourtney Kardashian











Last December, the 24-year-old supermodel had to rate her sisters and brother as parents on the James Corden Show. Put in a knowingly losing situation, Kendall admitted that she considers Rob Kardashian the ideal father, but 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is not the most ideal mother. Both girls recently took part in Kate Hudson’s podcast and sorted out the relationship publicly.









“Everyone always says something about me. I don’t know if I’m an easy target or if they think I’m not going to answer. The easiest way to say this is about me or about Chloe, “- complained Courtney, noting that she did not like the words of her younger sister.

Kendall agreed that she has no right to evaluate other people’s parenting skills, because she is not a mom herself yet. She explained that she sees Courtney’s children – 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Rain – much more often than with other nephews, so she can draw certain conclusions. According to Jenner, the older Kardashian is too soft and condescending.

The founder of Poosh did not deny this and admitted that she considers Chloe the strictest mother, who is raising 2-year-old Tru from basketball player Tristan Thompson. Second place in this nomination went to Kim, who is a mother of four children.