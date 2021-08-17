Kim Kardashian photoshopped her sister for a family photo

In the picture, Kim is standing alongside Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and former partner and participant of the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Scott Disick and Lamar Odom, Khloe’s ex-husband. Subscribers drew attention to the unnatural figure of Courtney: she looked like she was taken from another photo, and you can see a white glow around her head. There was a theory that Courtney was not actually there at the time of filming – she was just added later.

The absence of Kylie Jenner in the picture also caused questions. “Guys, why are you always without Kylie?” – wrote magdacious. According to Instagram, she was in Texas with her daughter Stormy and ex-husband Travis Scott.

This isn’t the first time members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been suspected of overusing Photoshop. For example, Khloe Kardashian once photoshopped a photo of Kendall Jenner so that she lost the strap of her dress, and Kylie Jenner edited her leg and accidentally distorted the contours of the pool.

This time, the family members had to deny the rumors and explain the strange glow around Courtney: “It’s about the lighting, it’s backlit,” they told Page Six.