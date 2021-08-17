Kim Kardashian suddenly attended ex Kanye West’s party

American hip-hop artist Kanye West recently celebrated the release of his 10th studio album, Donda. At a noisy party, Kim Kardashian unexpectedly appeared for everyone.

Kim Kardashian at Kanye West’s party

The celebrity arrived for the celebration with all the children – 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm. Khloe Kardashian’s sister was also noticed there.

Kim Kardashian appeared in public in a spectacular way. She tried on a bright red suit and matching high-heeled boots.

Interestingly, Kanye also performed in a red jumpsuit, allegedly choosing a paired look for meeting his ex-wife. West released his first album since parted ways with Kim Kardashian. He had previously promised to publicize certain details of their breakup in the songs.









We add that the Donda disc is dedicated to the deceased mother of Kanye West Dondi. The rapper lost his dearest in 2007. She died at 58 due to complications from plastic surgery.

The insider also said that Kim Kardashian is so supportive of her husband. In addition, she does not want to disappear from his life, as well as give Kanye the opportunity to communicate with children at any time.

Recall that on the set of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kim admitted that she had not felt happy for a long time. She feels lonely, because Kanye often stays in Wyoming, while the star herself is in Los Angeles with children. This was one of the reasons for the divorce of the famous couple.