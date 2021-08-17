Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kanye West’s new relationship

Как на самом деле чувствует себя телезвезда после того, как стало известно, что ее экс встречается с моделью - Ириной Шейк.

Is Kim Kardashian already aware of rumors about a new romance between Kanye West and Irina Shayk?

A source told E! News that while the reality star is aware of the gossip, she doesn’t pay too much attention to it.

“Kim has heard rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk, and she does not mind at all,” an insider shared. “If it doesn’t affect her kids, she doesn’t mind if Kanye is dating another woman.”

Another insider agreed with this statement, noting, “Irina and Kim do not know each other, so this is not an important factor for Kim. She won’t mind if Kanye starts dating someone. “

In the past few weeks, the rapper and model have been stirring rumors about their possible relationship. And according to photos posted by DailyMail.com, the duo were recently spotted on vacation in Provence, France.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for many years. She not only featured in his show at Paris Fashion Week 2012, but she was also mentioned in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow” and appeared in his music video “Power” in 2010.

“It was a touching art and it was a lot of fun working with Kanye because he is a great artist, but also a great person,” Irina told The Wall Street Journal Speakeasy in 2011 about her landmark cameo role.

“I played the part of an angel, but I seemed more like a devil.”

Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. The catwalk star and actor, who have 4-year-old daughter Lea, split in 2019 after at least four years of marriage.

As for Kanye, he married Kim in 2014, however, the beauty mogul with her KKW brand filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage. They have four children.









Read also: Halle Berry has published a new beach shot – a trending summer look

Just a few days ago, Kim posted a joint photo of Kanye and their children in honor of his 44th birthday with the caption: “Happy birthday. I love you for life! ”

“He must have a wife who will support his every decision, who will travel everywhere with him and do everything that I cannot. I feel like a failure – this is the third divorce. I feel like a loser, ”Kim Kardashian said emotionally on the show of the same name.

A source close to Kim said that Kardashian has definitely decided to move on. The anonymous author also added that sometimes she is really sad when she thinks that her four children will have to live without a father.

“She tries to forget about everything and focus on herself, children and plans for the future. Kim knows that everything is for the best, and at the moment she and Kanye are not communicating in any way. “

As for the personal life of the star, another insider said that at the moment Kim is not dating anyone.

“She’s in no hurry. Her priorities are kids and trying to be a great mom. ”