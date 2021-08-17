Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde and others at the opening of a store in New York

    Maria Sharapova

    The grand opening of Nordstrom’s flagship store took place in New York yesterday. The guests of the ceremony were Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Maggie Gyllenhaal and many other celebrities.

    The 27,000-square-meter department store will open to the general public this Thursday. And it will be one of the first new stores of its size to appear in Manhattan since the 1920s.

    In the seven-story space, the intention to open which was announced seven years ago, it will be possible to purchase women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, various accessories and household goods. With a wave-like glass façade, bespoke lighting and an open floor plan, the store will also feature original art and installations commissioned by local and international artists.

    Pete Nordstorm, Katie Holmes and Eric Nordstorm
    Pete Nordstorm, Katie Holmes and Eric NordstormKatie Holmes
    Katie HolmesMaria Sharapova
    Maria SharapovaOlivia Wilde
    Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde
    Maggie Gyllenhaal
    Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
    Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter SarsgaardAnna Wintour
    Anna WintourBrooke Shields
    Brooke ShieldsKarlie Kloss
    Karlie KlossNaomi Harris
    Naomi HarrisZasha Mamet
    Zasha MametLiv Schreiber
    Liv SchreiberSteve Madden and Winnie Harlow
    Steve Madden and Winnie HarlowMarco Perego and Zoe Saldana
    Marco Perego and Zoe SaldanaJoan Smalls
    Joan Smalls




    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





