Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde and others at the opening of a store in New York

The grand opening of Nordstrom’s flagship store took place in New York yesterday. The guests of the ceremony were Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Maggie Gyllenhaal and many other celebrities.
The 27,000-square-meter department store will open to the general public this Thursday. And it will be one of the first new stores of its size to appear in Manhattan since the 1920s.
In the seven-story space, the intention to open which was announced seven years ago, it will be possible to purchase women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, various accessories and household goods. With a wave-like glass façade, bespoke lighting and an open floor plan, the store will also feature original art and installations commissioned by local and international artists.
Pete Nordstorm, Katie Holmes and Eric Nordstorm
Katie Holmes
Maria Sharapova
Olivia Wilde
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Anna Wintour
Brooke Shields
Karlie Kloss
Naomi Harris
Zasha Mamet
Liv Schreiber
Steve Madden and Winnie Harlow
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana
Joan Smalls
