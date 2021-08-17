Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde and others at the opening of a store in New York

Maria Sharapova

The grand opening of Nordstrom’s flagship store took place in New York yesterday. The guests of the ceremony were Maria Sharapova, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Maggie Gyllenhaal and many other celebrities.

The 27,000-square-meter department store will open to the general public this Thursday. And it will be one of the first new stores of its size to appear in Manhattan since the 1920s.

In the seven-story space, the intention to open which was announced seven years ago, it will be possible to purchase women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, various accessories and household goods. With a wave-like glass façade, bespoke lighting and an open floor plan, the store will also feature original art and installations commissioned by local and international artists.



Pete Nordstorm, Katie Holmes and Eric Nordstorm

Katie Holmes

Maria Sharapova

Olivia Wilde



Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Anna Wintour

Brooke Shields

Karlie Kloss

Naomi Harris

Zasha Mamet

Liv Schreiber

Steve Madden and Winnie Harlow

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana

Joan Smalls







