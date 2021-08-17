Media: Joshua Sroge temporarily leads Binance.US

Binance.US Chief Financial Officer Joshua Sroge has been named interim CEO of the American division of the Bitcoin exchange. Writes about this The Block, citing sources.

The corresponding decision was made by the board of directors of the platform. Sroge will run Binance.US until the company finds a replacement for Brian Brooks, who stepped down in early August.

According to Bloomberg, the bitcoin exchange also offered a leadership position in Singapore to Richard Teng, the former executive director of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi as part of ADGM…

Sources familiar with the issue stated that Binance is in talks with Teng. One of the interlocutors added that the company made a similar proposal to “other executives,” but did not disclose details.









Prior to ADGM Teng worked at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and served as Director of Regulatory Affairs SGX, according to your LinkedIn profile.

In June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

The Cayman Islands began checking the work of Binance, Thailand and Hong Kong accused the company of operating without a license, Japan issued another warning to it.

Polish regulators warned consumers about the risks of interaction with the platform, while Italy and Malta warned about unregulated activities of Binance.

As a reminder, the Malaysian Securities Commission announced enforcement action against the trading platform “for the illegal management of a digital asset exchange.”

ForkLog’s July 2021 by the Numbers is a chronological collection of regulatory claims put forward by Binance.

