Meet Brother and Sister, 9 and 14 Years Old, Earn $ 32,000 / Month on Ethereum | Blockchain24

While most children play with their computers, brother and sister Ishaan and Aanya Thakur earn about $ 32,000 a month on Ethereum mining, which they started in their garage.

The guys became interested in cryptocurrencies after their father told them about Bitcoin. At the time, they were interested in buying cryptocurrency, but due to the price soaring, they chose mining. The kids discovered that bitcoin mining had become an oversaturated market. Hence, they chose the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Ethereum.

They started by mining Ethereum on an old gaming laptop they had. And in the first month of mining, they made $ 1,000 from their small operation. This prompted the guys to take their business to the next level, considering the profit they made using only an old gaming laptop. Cryptocurrency mining requires chips, and this is where kids faced their first challenge.

Chip shortage caused by COVID

Ishaan and Aanya wanted to expand their mining operations, but due to the pandemic, there was a shortage of chips. Producers were unable to meet demand due to the fact that countries were blocked and people could not go to work. So getting the chip you need for mining is harder than ever. The duo had two options: buy the chips from online resellers at a premium price, or wait for the chips to become available. They chose the latter.









Aanya, 9, and Ishaan, 14, have signed up for supply updates from retailers such as Best Buy and Micro Center. When the chips and hardware needed for their mining operations are available, they will receive an email notification. Then they queued up outside the store before it opened the next day so they could get the parts.

This strategy proved lucrative for them as the duo were able to expand their mining operations beyond their home garage. Their rigs generated too much heat to stay in their home garage, and they now have an air-conditioned data center in downtown Dallas where they store most of their mining rigs. They still store about 30 cards in the garage.

Expanding a College Fund with Ethereum

They had to sell some of their cryptocurrency to pay for things like electricity and parts to expand their mining operations. Ishaan explained that they save the profits from mining for college. Children dream of becoming doctors and want to go to the University of Pennsylvania, in the case of Ishaan, and the University of New York, in the case of Aania. And they hope Ethereum mining will help them fulfill their college dreams.

When it comes to the cost of electricity, their income is much higher than the electricity bill they receive from mining. In the previous month, they had to pay a total of $ 2,500-850 for electricity at home and $ 1,650 for electricity in the data center. This may be a large electricity bill, but it pales in comparison to the $ 32,000 they receive for their mining operations.