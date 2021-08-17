Megan Fox accused ex-wife of Brian Austin Green of deliberately portraying her as a bad mother

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Several months have passed since the separation of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. And although their breakup was quite peaceful (in any case, there were no public scandals between the spouses), in reality everything turned out to be far from so smooth.

It looks like the couple have some parenting disagreements: Noah, 8, Bodie, 6, and Jornie, 4. Yesterday, 47-year-old Green shared a picture with his youngest son on Instagram and showed how much they celebrated Halloween. For 34-year-old Fox, this publication did not seem harmless – she accused her ex-husband of making her a bad mother on purpose.



Brian Austin Green with his son Journey

Why does Jornie have to be in this photo? It is not at all difficult to crop it or select pictures that do not have children. Yesterday we celebrated Halloween with them great, and it is worth paying attention to the fact that they are absent in my social networks. I know that you love your children. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them for “show off” on your Instagram. You are so anxious to portray me as a mother who is constantly absent, and to portray yourself as the father of the year. Congratulations, you are truly a wonderful person! Why do you need to use the internet to show that your kids love you when it’s already obvious?

– she wrote.

Green obviously listened to the words of the ex-wife – he really cropped the picture with his son and later published a new photo in which he was captured alone.

Hope you all had a happy Halloween!

– he wrote.

After breaking up with her husband, Fox began dating 30-year-old rapper Colson Baker, known by the stage name Machine Gun Kelly. According to insiders, at first, Green was not at all thrilled with his wife’s new hobby and the fact that she exposes her new romance to the public.











Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

However, as insiders say, over time, the actor has come to terms with his wife’s romance and is now very happy for her.

Brian doesn’t mind Meghan and Coulson’s relationship getting more serious. He has his own life, and he does not feel any dislike. He’s glad Meghan is busy and happy again

– the sources shared.



Megan Fox with her sons