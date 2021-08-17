Megan Fox divorces Beverly Hills star for good | Show Business

Hollywood actress Megan Fox once again reminded fans of her divorce from actor Brian Austin Green, which has lasted for several years.

Recall that 34-year-old actress and model Fox is known for starring roles in “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, and her 47-year-old husband is mostly known for the role of David Silver from “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

The couple was married for 10 years, since 2004, the couple managed to have three children – sons aged 4 to 8 years. For the first time, Fox announced the divorce back in 2009, but after that the actors converged several times and parted again, simultaneously giving birth to children in the intervals between quarrels.

Megan Fox said that now her decision to finally divorce her husband is absolutely serious: the divorce documents have already been submitted to the court.

Also, the mother of many children has been publicly dating 30-year-old rapper from Texas Machine Gun Kelly since the spring of 2020. The woman who has not yet filed a divorce demonstratively appeared with the musician on the red carpet of the American Music Awards 2020, and also publicly confessed her love to him.









Also, according to media reports, Green himself finally gave his consent to the divorce. He also confirmed that he and Meghan parted ways back in May when she was first spotted with the rapper.

At the same time, the spouses refuse to comment publicly about their relationship, reports EW.

First man: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s relationship

We will remind, Megan Fox began dating Brian Austin Green in 2004. According to her, he became her first man. In her interviews, the actress said that the title of a sexy woman bothered her very much, and she had intimate intimacy with only two men, including Brian Austin Green.

They got engaged in November 2006, but announced their separation in February 2009. As a result, Fox and Green got married in June 2010. In August 2015, the actress filed for divorce, but early next year, the couple re-established their relationship and announced Megan’s new pregnancy. In May this year, it became known about the final breakup of the couple. In June, rapper Machine Gun Kelly confirmed on social media that he is now dating Meghan.

In total, Megan and Brian have three children – 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie. The actor also has an eldest son, Cassius Lidge, from actress Vanessa Marsil.