Never Say Never: Rupert Grint on the Possibility of Returning to the Role of Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint was interviewed by Esquire, in which he talked about fatherhood, the possibility of returning to the role of Ron Weasley and his attitude towards J.K. Rowling’s position on the transperson. Afisha Daily publishes the most important interview.
About paternity
Grint is raising nine-month-old daughter Wednesday with her partner, actress Georgia Groom. They had to carry out parental responsibilities while in quarantine, and this, according to Grint, robbed him of some of his social interactions and even more of his sleep. Due to paternity, the actor went through a slight identity crisis and even revised his style of dress.
The hardest part, says the Harry Potter star, is to make sure that “the baby you love very much is okay.” One day Wednesday’s hand turned purple, and the parents did not even know what was happening, thoughts of the worst came to mind. In another case of his daughter’s illness, Rupert stayed up all night, checking to see if she was breathing.
This painful experience proved to be useful for Grint while working on the TV series “House with a Servant.” The main characters in it are a couple who are losing their three-month-old child. To save the spouse distraught with grief, the husband puts a hyperrealistic doll in the cradle, which suddenly comes to life. Grint plays the brother of a woman who has lost her baby in the series. “To get your child back, you are ready for anything. Parenting really helped me understand this, ”says the actor.
About what Rowling says about the transperson
In June last year, J.K. Rowling published an essay in which she argued that trans women dilute women as a political and biological class and likened them to predators. The stars of “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson spoke out against the writer. Grint followed suit and expressed support for the trans-community. “Trans women are women. Transmen are men. All people should have the right to live with love and without judgment, ”the British actor said at the time.
Now he has said that he is immensely grateful for everything Rowling has done. Grint described her as extremely talented and her work genius. “But yes, I also think that you can have tremendous respect for someone and still disagree with them,” he continued.
The actor considered it important to speak out against Rowling, since the transpersons are “a valuable group that needs to be protected.” To remain silent in this case would mean even more, and therefore he decided to say his word, although he is not an authority on this issue.
On the opportunity to return to the role of Ron Weasley
Grint says they rarely meet with Radcliffe and Watson, but the bond between them is strong. The actors were united by a unique experience of filming in Potter films, which is difficult for others to understand. Rupert is still proud of his work on the set, but he cannot imagine a situation in which he would return to the role of Ron.
“But never say never,” notes the actor and adds that he could only play the Weasleys again if the others – Radcliffe and Watson – also returned to their roles.