Reynolds and Lively laugh with congratulations on Valentine’s Day

The famous American actor Ryan Reynolds won the title of the king of humor in Hollywood for a reason. He loves to make fun of the stars, as well as his wife Blake Lively, who keeps up with the actor.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively congratulated each other

Even on Valentine’s Day, the couple could not do without witty jokes. Instead of sensual words or declarations of love, the couple congratulated each other with funny videos.

Reynolds has released a slow motion video of Blake Lively happily descending a snow slide on a plate.

Forever my Valentine for the foreseeable future,

– signed the video by Ryan Reynolds.









But Blake Lively also shared the video with her husband. On it, the actor helps his wife to do beauty procedures for hair care. He holds her strands and tints the roots.

“Then I sent my hairdresser,” Blake Lively wrote humorously.

The couple’s fans were extremely pleased with their videos:

Can’t we all agree that this couple is the best in the world ?;

You are special;

We need a full video !;

You are perfect for each other;

This pair has no problem;

This is true love;

Best Love Story.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The actors started dating about 10 years ago and got married in 2012.

The couple had three children-daughters: James, Ines and Betty.