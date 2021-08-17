Ripple partner ACI Worldwide partners with PayPal

ACI Worldwide, a Ripple partner, has partnered with PayPal to bring digital wallet payments to customers.

Ripple partner ACI Worldwide has announced a partnership with PayPal to bring digital wallet payments to ACI customers such as the Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA). PayPal and Venmo will integrate with ACI Speedpay, giving consumers more options to pay bills conveniently and securely using the digital methods they are most comfortable with.









The Monroe County Water Authority, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that provides water to hundreds of thousands of customers in parts of six counties in the Rochester, New York area, has implemented PayPal for its customers with plans to add Venmo soon. to high demand for these checkout options. A recent study by ACI Speedpay Pulse found that more than half (56%) of Gen Z consumers and millennials surveyed would consider paying a bill using a digital payment method like Venmo or PayPal if given the option. With this combination, Monroe County Water Resources is now better able to meet growing customer preferences for digital wallet payments.

Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president of Ripple partner ACI Worldwide, noted:

The number of digital payment methods continues to grow as consumers seek more ways to make payments conveniently and securely, and we expect this trend to continue. Forward-looking organizations such as the Monroe County Water Authority are recognizing these changing customer preferences by providing more options to pay in the way that suits them best. This work with PayPal gives consumers their preferred digital bill payment options.

