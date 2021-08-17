Rupert Grint replied if he will return to the universe of “Harry Potter”

Rupert Grint answered if he will return to the universe of “Harry Potter”

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World fans clearly want to see the Deathly Hallows sequel.

Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 1″

Rupert Grint commented on a possible return to the role of Ron Weasley in future Harry Potter films.



Eight tapes of the main series “Harry Potter” revealed the plot of all seven books of the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling, in the film by David Yates “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 ”2011, the grand finale of history took place. However, in an era of endless relaunches, remakes and sequels, fans still have hope for the return of their favorite heroes.

Grint, apparently, also believes that “Harry Potter” may still return in some form, if the authors have really worthy ideas. In an interview with Comic Book, when asked about a potential return to the franchise, he answered ambiguously. I could not refute or confirm anything, so everything is possible:

“I dont know. But never say never. I would never say, “Absolutely not.” It’s a huge part of my life and I really love my character and his stories. So yes, I’ll be ready to come back at the right time. I don’t know what the potential will be, but we’ll see. ”

So far, Warner Bros. is clearly focusing all his energies on the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series. There is no reason to believe that in the near future there will be a sequel to "The Deathly Hallows" or any other project that tells about further events in the life of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron or other characters in the universe. But it looks like there are still chances for the continuation to come out.









Recall that in 2016 the premiere of the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (there is also a book with the text of the production), which takes place after the events of the book “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, took place. Maybe someday the studio will want to film it too.

By the way, on January 15, 2021, we are waiting for the second season of the series "House with a Servant" with Rupert Grint.




