Salma Hayek amazed by the perfect figure in a bikini in a hot photo by the pool

The star pleasantly surprised the network

Salma Hayek began to increasingly share candid photos in which she looks 10 years younger than her real age. The other day, she showed how she swims in a luxurious pool – the body of the eternally sultry actress simply captivated the subscribers. A few hours ago, she continued the topic – the star poses in a revealing burgundy swimsuit on the edge of the pool, taking a very seductive pose. Thus, Hayek’s mouth-watering breasts and delicate skin on the face and neck were in the foreground. Salma let her hair down, enjoying the sun’s rays. She didn’t do makeup. As a signature, the celebrity left the hashtag “Sunday vibes”.

Salma’s new photo (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

In less than a couple of minutes, fans began to write to Salma admiring comments about her beauty: “Excellent Salma”, “Beautiful”, “Queen”, “Vibrations of Summer”, “Diva”, “Very Sexy Woman”, “Amazing”, ” You are excellent ”,“ I enjoy your beauty ”,“ Dream ”,“ Love you ”,“ Out of time ”…









Salma looks incredibly young (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

By the way, a couple of days ago Hayek tried to prove once again that at 53 you can look incredibly young. She posted a selfie in which her face can be seen in close-up. Of course, she did not use cosmetics: not even a foundation was applied to the star’s face. At the same time, her skin literally radiates freshness and beauty. Salma looks at the camera calmly and mysteriously, her favorite cacti are visible in the background – the star on the house plants and wanted to emphasize.

But, of course, the fans were more attracted by the unfading appearance of the actress. She herself has never hidden that her main beauty secrets lie in competent skin care and a positive outlook on life.