SEC Requires Ripple Access To View 1 Million Messages On Slack | Blockchain24

In a letter to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, lawyers representing Ripple say the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s request to view more than one million Slack messages is “burdensome and highly disproportionate.”

Consequently, they argue that the SEC’s petition should be rejected. Ripple points to the fact that several other courts have denied similar disclosure requests:

“Other courts that have dealt with similar Slack discovery requests have ruled that Slack discovery is extremely burdensome and costly, and have denied enforcement requests in cases where the requesting party has already received a significant amount of the required documents.”

The SEC previously said the missing Slack posts were relevant to the case as they would help freshen up the memories of witnesses who were unable to recall important facts during their recent testimony.









However, Ripple claims that the documents are “not critical and unambiguously relevant.”

Defendants also mention the fact that Slack posts have a slow response rate given that Ripple only provided 1,468 Slack documents out of the 115,000 documents it initially reviewed.

Slack messages can extend the pre-trial investigation phase

In June, the court granted the SEC’s petition to extend the pre-trial stage of the investigation until October 15.

Ripple warns that forcing Slack to collect additional data will further change the current scheduling order.

The company’s e-document provider estimates that it can take up to 15 weeks to receive only messages. In addition, Ripple will also have to review them.

The electronic document provider was initially unable to collect direct messages and multilateral instant messages due to an “error” discovered in late July, but the company said it then immediately began collecting the required data.