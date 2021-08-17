Selena Gomez Condemned Facebook For Dangerous Lie About Covid-19: “It Will Cost Lives”

Selena Gomez re-posted the BBC News video on her Twitter page on Tuesday December 29th. In the video, the CEO of the Center for Combating Digital Hate Imi Ahmed defended social networks, which, in his opinion, are doing everything possible to counter the spread of fake information about the spread of the coronavirus. However, Gomez believes that “they are doing absolutely nothing.” This primarily concerns Facebook, according to the star.

Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! https://t.co/IAtDpNT5Tt – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 30, 2020

Selena shared a message in which she criticized the famous social network for “spreading lies.” “Scientific misinformation has cost and will continue to cost lives. Facebook said it does not allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on its platforms. So why is all this still happening? Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! “









This statement from Selena Gomez to Facebook in recent months is not the first. Previously, she criticized some platforms for insufficient censorship of Nazism, and in some cases argued that Instagram and Facebook openly support fascism, placing ads on their pages for the sale of clothing items with the words White Lives Matter (“The lives of white people matter”) and drawings with a swastika.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya