Selena Gomez showed a new tattoo

The celebrity already has 15 tattoos all over his body.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez presented her new tattoo to the public. The celebrity appeared in a special video on her Instagram page.

In the account of the famous master Keith Scott Bang Bang McCurdy, namely he became the author of the drawing, a short video with the participation of a celebrity appeared. In it, Gomez, smiling, shows a neat cross located right on her left collarbone.

McCurdy’s subscribers were delighted with the publication. In the comments, they left dozens of messages in which they noted how much neat drawing suits the 28-year-old singer. Also, many admitted that they wanted to repeat the drawing of the celebrity.

“Oh my God, this is so cute” – say netizens.

Note that this is not the first tattoo by Gomez by McCurdy. Earlier, he filled in the phrase “Love yourself first,” made in Arabic script, which is located on the back under his right shoulder. He also wrote the numbers LXXVI on the back of Gomez’s neck.









The cross is already the fifteenth tattoo of the famous artist. In 2012, she made herself a musical note on her wrist. According to Gomez, it is the music that characterizes her and has a “great influence” on her life, so the drawing has become a symbol for the performer.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin