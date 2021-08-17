The highest paid celebrity made up her father who changed sex on camera: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was voted the highest paid celebrity of 2020, applied makeup to the face of reassigned father Kaitlyn Jenner and filmed the process on camera. The corresponding video appeared on the YouTube channel last.

The video was shot in a studio against a pink background. In the footage, 71-year-old Caitlin Jenner sits on a chair with her hair down, while her 23-year-old daughter dyes her. As makeup, we used products from our own cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics. At the beginning of the video, the heroines said that Kylie is making a make-up to her father for the first time.

Kaitlyn also talked about the professional makeup that her makeup artists did during her first photo shoot since her gender reassignment for the 2015 Vanity Fair cover. The famous fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz was the author of the mentioned shooting.

Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) gained popularity in the eighties, as in 1976 he received the title of Olympic champion in decathlon, and gained even more fame in the 2000s after participating in the Kardashian Family show. In 2013, the former athlete divorced his wife Kris Jenner, and two years later announced a sex change.

In November 2019, the father of the Jenner sisters appeared on the TV show I’m Celeb in a bikini. Kaitlyn Jenner was one of the first members to take a homemade rain shower. For this she put on a black bikini.