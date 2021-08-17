The team officially recreates the Dogecoin Foundation in 6 years

After years of almost complete media silence, the Dogecoin Foundation returns to support major developers and projects benefiting from meme-based cryptocurrencies.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Dogecoin Foundation said it will rebuild to support the Dogecoin (DOGE) community as well as advance the future of the blockchain. The foundation said it will announce new projects in the coming weeks encouraging the adoption and utility of DOGE “that increase Dogecoin consumption by the grassroots level “.

“The Foundation owns the Dogecoin mark and the Dogecoin logo and will support them for the community,” the message says. “This will mean that the Foundation can continue to protect the Dogecoin brand and allow (under a very liberal license) it to be used for memes, projects and entertainment. related to Dogecoin. – We will support you. “









According to the foundation, it aims to provide a three-year budget for team members to support their goals. The project’s website lists Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, and Dogecoin main developer Max Keller as advisory board members. Tesla and DOGE supporter Elon Musk are likely to be represented by Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall.

Related: Dogecoin hasn’t always been a ‘fun dumb coin’

The foundation was founded in 2014, a few months after Dogecoin founder Jackson Palmer announced the project on Twitter as a joke, but after some of its founders – Ben Dernberg and Eric Nakagawa – left the original foundation, the group mostly kept silent.

As data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro shows, the DOGE price has risen more than 19% over the past week to reach $ 0.32 at time of publication.