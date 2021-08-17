The value of funds on the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract exceeded $ 22 billion

The Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract topped the rating of the largest ETH addresses. The volume of funds blocked in it exceeded 6.8 million ETH (~ $ 22.29 billion at the exchange rate at the time of writing) – more than 5.8% of the cryptocurrency market supply.

Top 10 largest ETH holders. Data: Etherscan.



The second line of the rating with a balance of 6.75 million ETH is occupied by the Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) contract, the third is one of the wallets of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, on which 2.3 million ETH is concentrated.

The bridge contract of the Polygon ecosystem closes the top ten. 660 883 ETH is blocked in it.

In August, the number of active Ethereum 2.0 validators exceeded 210,000. On average, every day increases at 557.









Dynamics of the number of active Ethereum 2.0 validators. Data: glassnode.



In the near future, the amount of funds on the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract will only grow – until the merger with the current version of the protocol, the withdrawal of funds is blocked.

According to Staking Rewards, Ethereum 2.0 ranks third in staking asset value (behind Cardano and Solana).

Data: Staking Rewards.



Recall that the founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin said that the merger of the two blockchains will happen in about half a year.

