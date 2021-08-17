Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Timberlake, Blake Lively and more: which world stars are dangerous for Internet users




    The American company McAfee said in its report that actress Anna Kendrick, known to viewers for the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Twilight”, is the most “dangerous” celebrity for netizens.

    According to McAfee, users looking for information about the actress are more likely to land on sites containing viruses and spyware.

    Then in the anti-rating comes the American rapper Sean (Diddy) Combs, as well as the actress Blake Lively.

    Blake Lively, photo: Peopletalk

    Blake Lively, photo: Peopletalk




    Top 10 also includes singers Mariah Carey (# 4), Justin Timberlake (# 5) and Taylor Swift (# 6), late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel (# 7), actresses Julia Roberts (# 8) and Kate McKinnon (No. 9), actor and singer Jason Derulo (No. 10).

    Last year, singer Billie Eilish and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) are known to have become some of the most dangerous celebrities to search for on the internet.

    Recall hackers linked to the Chinese government impersonate McAfee antivirus softwaretrying to infect computers of victims with malware.

    As the portal Znayu reported, Stars Infect Computers With Viruses: Top 10 Most Dangerous Searches On Google.

    Also, the Znayu portal wrote that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that his private The space company will make its satellite Internet service Starlink available in the coming years.

