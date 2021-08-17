TOP 8 Hollywood beauties with the biggest eyes

Large expressive eyes fascinate and conquer at first sight. But often the zest in appearance becomes the subject of ridicule and bullying at school. What star beauties emphasize or hide a natural feature, 5-tv.ru figured out.

Mila Kunis

Hollywood star Mila Kunis is gifted with disproportionately large and bulging eyes, because of which she was often ridiculed by her peers as a child. In early childhood, the girl suffered from chronic iritis, which almost caused blindness in one eye. The doctors successfully performed the operation, but the memorable “mark” remained – the corner of the right eye became a little lighter. But this did not prevent the artist at various events to emphasize her look with makeup in dark shades. The girl’s “disadvantage” eventually became a virtue – today the most famous directors are fighting for the piercing gaze of the artist.

Audrey Tautou

French actress Audrey Tautou and owner charming big eyes. Still, the natural expressiveness of the artist has done its job. – Audrey doesn’t need to appear on the carpet with a ton of makeup on her face. Often at events, a girl is limited to a minimum set of cosmetics – black ink and smoky shadows. When the artist wants to divert attention from her eyes, she puts gloss or bright red lipstick on her lips.

Ann Hataway

Big round eyes, full lips, dimples on the cheeks – and it’s all about the natural beauty of Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. Proportional facial features emphasize the pretty and childishly naive appearance of the actress. But a special charm to the artist is given by large eyes, the almond-shaped shape of which the girl highlights with black eyeliner and shiny shadows. To make her eyes wider, the star of How To Become a Princess and The Devil Wears Prada often uses mascara and tufts of false eyelashes.

Marion Cotillard

The actress Marion Cotillard is rightfully considered an incomparable example of femininity and French sophistication. For secular evenings, the artist often uses bright makeup, emphasizing the full depth of her heavenly gaze. Volumetric and fluffy eyelashes visually enlarge the eyes of Cotillard, although this is not necessary – natural genetics has already tried for the artist. However, outside the cameras, the actress does not use makeup, so in ordinary life, fans can fully enjoy her natural beauty.

Irina Shayk

Big green eyes of a Russian beauty Irina Shayk inherited, probably from the mother. The top model often emphasizes the rare almond shape with black pencil or dark shadows. But sometimes, even at stellar events, Irina appears without eye makeup, but with bright red lipstick, apparently, in order to show off his equally important dignity – puffy sexy lips that once turned my head Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper…

Emma Stone

Huge green eyes, high forehead, round face – appearance Emma Stone is kind of alien. The actress often likes to highlight her almond-shaped eyes with a drooping eyelid with colored shadows or eyeliner. Emma uses more democratic colors when she puts emphasis on plump lips.

Penelope Cruz

The big eyes of the hot Spanish actress Penelope Cruz certainly cannot be called a drawback. Her piercing gaze from the very first minutes of the film fascinates even the most biased viewer. With such an expressive appearance, a girl can easily go too far in makeup, but Penelope skillfully puts accents: on the eyes – eyeliner and shiny shadows, on the lips – nude lipstick.

Katy Perry

And the list of stars with huge eyes is completed by an American singer Katy Perry… Someone who, and Katie is definitely not afraid to experiment with extravagant images. The singer applied green shadows, pink and even purple-yellow to her big round eyes. But a must-have in Katy Perry’s makeup – lush eyelashes, which make the artist’s blue eyes more elongated.

