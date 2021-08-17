US public company allows Tesla dealers to accept Dogecoin

BOTS, represented on the US OTC market, announced its readiness to provide processing services in Dogecoin (DOGE) to dealers and owners of used Tesla electric cars.

BOTS focuses on infrastructure solutions for DeFi, cybersecurity, as well as insurance, consulting, deployment and repair of mining equipment. The company looks forward to entering into partnerships with other car manufacturers and their dealers.

The document mentions a forecast by Allied Market Research, according to which the global used car market from 2020 to 2027 will grow from $ 828.2 billion to $ 1.36 trillion, showing CAGR at the level of 8.3%.









According to iSeeCars.com, the low-mileage Tesla Model 3 is on average priced at a premium of $ 1,300, or 2.9% relative to a new EV. This is due to a shortage of chips, which has increased the waiting time for the machine from seven to eleven weeks.

Tesla halted Bitcoin sales of electric vehicles in May due to concerns about the environmental friendliness of its mining. The company introduced a similar option in February, a month after a $ 1.5 billion investment in the first cryptocurrency.

Earlier, Elon Musk suggested that users vote for the option of accepting payments in Dogecoin. In July, the founder of Tesla allowed return of the possibility of payment in bitcoin.

Recall that Elon Musk supported the owner of the “Dallas Mavericks” Mark Cuban, who called Dogecoin “the most powerful cryptocurrency in terms of a medium of exchange.”

In March, the businessman’s basketball team began accepting DOGE for payment.

