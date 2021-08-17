Wait! Artists Who Married After Long Years of Relationship – Stars

They did it! Maria Blavatskaya 17 August 2021 18:52

Julia Kovalchuk and Alexey Chumakov instagram.com/juliakovalchuk/

The overwhelming majority of couples prefer to register an official marriage about a year after the start of the relationship, according to statistics. However, it often happens that the relationship lasts almost a dozen years, when finally one of the halves receives an offer. We have collected stars who did not dare to register a marriage for a long time, and yet took this important step.

Yulia Kovalchuk

As the husband of the artist, Alexei Chumakov, admits, before a spark flashed between him and Yulia, the artists were just friends for about five years. Everything changed after Kovalchuk, along with Chumakov, spent a secular evening after one of the singer’s concerts. But even after several years of marriage, the artists were in no hurry with a stamp in their passports. Both musicians believed that such formalities had nothing to do with real happiness. And yet the couple signed, marking the joyful event in Spain.









Mila Kunis

One of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood also collected her thoughts for quite a long time before registering a relationship. And at the time of their acquaintance, it was too early for the young people to think about marriage – Mila was 14, and Kutcher was 19. As the actors themselves admit, after the first acquaintance there were no special feelings between them, but friendship began. The friendship continued even during the marriage of Kutcher and Demi Moore, Mila at that time was also in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin. After the breakup of Kutcher’s marriage, young people began to spend more time together and decided that they could not live without each other. The couple got married in 2015, today the actors are the parents of two children.

Natalia Podolskaya

The acquaintance of Natalia Podolskaya and Vladimir Presnyakov took place in 2005 on one of the popular television shows. Presnyakov was going through a divorce, and Natalya was not in the best mood after a painful breakup. But as soon as the artists met their gazes, both understood – this is fate. It took the lovers several years to decide on marriage. Just last year, the couple had a second child.