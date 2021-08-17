Whale Alert: 8 million XRP transferred from an unknown wallet | Blockchain24

Whale Alert monitors transactions performed on various blockchains, converts them and stores them in its databases in a single standard format.

These databases include thousands of known addresses of individuals, exchanges and companies and are constantly updated manually by AI.

A large amount was transferred to Nexo.io by an unknown whale from an anonymous wallet. In addition, Whale Alert, a blockchain monitoring and analysis company, highlighted the transaction value of 8,000,000 XRP ($ 10,439,728).

Crypto Kit Alert

The crypto kit is back in action, hundreds of millions of dollars of XRP transferred overnight. Initially, the Whale Alert blockchain monitoring and analysis tool discovered huge cryptographic transmission networks.

According to data released by Whale Alert, the transaction took place around 03:07:22 UTC on Monday 16 August 2021. However, XRP has dropped 2.57% in the past 24 hours.









Even on official Twitter, Whale Alert mentioned the transaction:

“8,000,000 #XRP ($ 10,439,728) transferred from unknown wallet to #Nexo,” reads the tweet.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current XRP price today is $ 1.25 and the trading volume in 24 hours is $ 8,030,347,929. XRP is a fast, cheap and scalable alternative to other digital currencies and current monetary payment systems such as SWIFT developed by Ripple.

Moreover, there is still 57.99 XRP left in the sending whale wallet, as well as 20 XRP reserved. 0.00001 XRP fee charged on this giant transaction. Moreover, this was not the only XRP movement by this whale that day. Earlier in the day, 200,000 XRP went to Cobo.com.

At the time of writing, the receiving wallet has a total of 78.416M XRP, including the 20 XRP reserved.