9-year-old son Charlize Theron in a long dress strolled along the coast in Greece (photo)

The famous adoptive mother does not prevent Jackson from expressing his self and calls him a daughter.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, 45, is vacationing in Greece with her two adopted children, 9-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old Augusta, reports Page Six.

The celebrity spends his holidays on the island of Paros, swimming in the Aegean Sea and sailing on a yacht. The actress even published a video in which she jumps from a boat into the water with her children.

However, the attention of other vacationers is attracted not only by Sharon, but also by her children, especially the older child. The fact is that Jackson has long positioned himself as a girl, and his mother treats this favorably, calling him her second daughter. This is what, according to her, he himself asked her for several years.

Jackson dresses in accordance with his gender representation: wears “girl” swimwear, dresses, skirts and sundresses. So, the paparazzi noticed him next to his mother and sister in a long blue and white sundress with slits. At the same time, he had thin pigtails braided, gathered in a ponytail, and pink varnish on his nails. This, by the way, is Jackson’s favorite color, so a lot of things from his wardrobe have this shade.









Jackson is not the only “star” child who at this age considers himself a representative of the opposite sex, and parents encourage this. Everyone knows that the 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh believed that she was a boy from childhood, and even began to prepare for gender reassignment surgery. However, at some point, the girl changed her mind about becoming a boy. Now more and more often she is seen in skirts and with regrown hair.

Charlize has been vacationing in Greece for more than a week and even celebrated her birthday there in the style of an 80s prom. The star once admitted to friends that she never made it to her prom at school, so they decided to fix this gap by throwing a “nostalgic” party for her.