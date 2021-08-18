Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the superhero movie “The Eternal”: new shots

Angelina Jolie

Already this fall, Chloe Zhao’s new superhero film “The Eternals” will hit the big screens. The movie, based on Marvel comics, has a truly stellar cast. The leading roles were played by Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, Game of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington, as well as many other famous artists.

Previously, only a trailer for the upcoming film appeared on the network, but today, Entertainment Weekly has published exclusive footage, presenting the key characters of “The Eternals”. In the animated images, Angelina Jolie appears in the form of a furious warrior named Tena. The main superpower of the heroine Jolie is the ability to create any weapon from cosmic energy.

In an interview with the publication, Angelina admitted that this is the largest blockbuster in her entire long career. In the process of preparing for the role of Jolie, she not only attended a ballet studio in order to gracefully move in the frame, but also learned to handle all sorts of weapons. By the way, most of these weapons were eventually completed digitally at the post-production stage.

Angelina Jolie as Tena

This is one of the weirdest things about getting ready to shoot because you have to endlessly grab, throw, and break things in half. You feel a little crazy when you reach out and imagine, “Is this a sword? A spear? Or a lasso? What am I doing?” Then you gradually get involved in the process and realize that it is really fun,

– told Jolie about filming in “The Eternals”.

Salma Hayek, in an interview with the same publication, admitted that she was incredibly happy to receive an offer to shoot in a new superhero film. According to the actress, she has long dreamed of working with Chloe Zhao, who is known to viewers for the films “Land of the Nomads” and “Rider”. The film “Land of Nomads” this year has collected a large number of awards at the “Oscars”: she was noted in the nominations for “Best Director” and “Best Film”, and Frances McDormand, who played the main role in the film, was recognized as the best actress.









I was shocked! Imagine that at the age of 50, a director calls you, who makes you crazy, and says: “You will become a superheroine!” – shared her emotions from cooperation with Zhao Hayek, who played in “The Eternals” the spiritual leader of superheroes named Ajak.

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Recall that the painting “The Eternals” tells about superheroes who have not interfered in the lives of ordinary people for thousands of years. A new threat forces them to emerge – the appearance of monstrous deviants who want to wipe out humanity from the face of the Earth.

The world premiere of the film is scheduled for October 28; in Russia, viewers will be able to appreciate it from November 4.