Ariana Grande was named the biggest pop star in the world

Ariana Grande is the first pop diva of the streaming generation. Her latest album Positions became the top-selling compilation of November due to the popularity of her music on streaming services. Grande’s songs hit over 493 million streams on Spotify last month, double that of any other project. On YouTube, the star has received 165 million views. This was enough for Ariana to take first place in Bloomberg’s new Pop Star Popularity Rankings.

This year, Grande joined the few active US chart-topping bands that were able to rival the now dominant Korean musicians, reggaeton and rap artists. Grande’s album Positions is somewhat different from the two previous recorded projects, but fully corresponds to her style. The singer was one of the most watched performers on Instagram last November.









Regarding her latest album, New York Magazine critic Craig Jenkins said: “The album is raising the ante in its quest to topple After Hours Weeknd as the worst quarantine album of the year.” Nevertheless, the performer’s popularity is only growing. The second and third places in the popularity rating are occupied by the group BTS and Justin Bieber.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya