bitcoin entered the second phase of growth

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Wednesday with a sideways movement. As of 12:16 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 45,383. Over the course of a day, bitcoin, according to the resource CoinMarketCap, lost 2.11% of its value, and over a week – 1.68%. The maximum BTC in 24 hours is fixed at $ 47,139.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, bitcoin hashrate (the aggregate processing power dedicated to mining cryptocurrency) continues to recover. As of this writing, the indicator has reached a level that was last recorded in November 2020. Recall that against the backdrop of pressure from Chinese regulators in late spring – early summer 2021, the bitcoin hash rate dropped to the results of the fall of 2019. The recovery of the indicator suggests that BTC miners are gradually returning to work.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Against the background of the sideways movement of the BTC rate and the recovery of the hashrate of the cryptocurrency, members of the crypto community decided to share their predictions for bitcoin.









Renowned analyst PlanB believes that the digital asset has entered a second phase of growth, as part of a cycle of positive movement. This is indicated by the signals of his S2F forecasting model. According to the schedule published by PlanB, bitcoin, in his opinion, will be able to break through the $ 100K level by the end of the year.

Analyst Lark Davis agreed with PlanB’s forecast. He also believes that growth prospects are open for bitcoin to the level of $ 100 thousand by the end of the year.

The potential for a positive movement of BTC is also indicated by the analysis of the behavior of the cryptocurrency rate after previous halvings (halving the mining reward). The changes, in theory, form a shortage of bitcoin in the market, which can positively affect the value of the asset. Recall that the last halving took place in May 2020. Crypto community members believe that BTC has not yet realized the growth potential inherent in the decline in mining rewards.

However, not all investors see the growth prospects for bitcoin. Microblogging analyst under the nickname Mr. Whale is confident that BTC has already peaked in value within the current cycle. Recall that the maximum bitcoin was fixed on April 14, 2021 at a height of $ 64,863. Whale is confident that the current growth is nothing more than an “echo” of the positive movement that BTC showed in the spring. Ahead of bitcoin, as he believes, a protracted correction awaits. According to the analyst, BTC may drop below $ 30,000 in the fall.

