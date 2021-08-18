Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Blake Lively once again publicly ridiculed Ryan Reynolds




    The actress did not include him in her top list.




    Legion media
    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively





    Blake Lively, 33, joked about her husband Ryan Reynolds again. She posted on her social network a series of pictures in which she showed four of her favorite things from Canada.




    The first three places were taken by ice cream from the Rain or Shine Ice Cream store, donuts from Cartems and a pie from A la Mode Pie Café. In the next story, Blake’s fans expected to see her husband, who was born in Vancouver and is the most popular Canadian actor, but instead she posted a link to her favorite restaurant’s Instagram account. “And the fourth place is, of course, Ask for Luigi,” wrote Lively.

    We will remind, more recently, Reynolds himself decided to play his friend Chris Hemsworth. He asked his mom to criticize the Australian actor, and she succeeded in this business. Chris, in turn, also did not remain silent, and with the help of the named “father” answered Ryan.

    “Tell them everything we discussed: you hate him, he is a moron, the worst actor and the worst Canadian in the whole world,” Hemsworth said in a video message.




    Cornelius Chandler

