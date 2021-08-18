Bloomberg analysts criticized SEC’s stance on bitcoin ETF

Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart criticized the preferred Bitcoin option for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)ETF…

The SEC & @GaryGensler have lost the forest for the trees a bit when it comes to a US Bitcoin ETF in our opinion. A futures based ETF has backwardation / contango and provides inefficient exposure to Bitcoin. Simply put, it’ll be an inferior product compared to a spot Bitcoin ETF https://t.co/t7aVcFoq2k – James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 17, 2021

“When it comes to US bitcoin ETFs, the SEC and Gary Gensler don’t see the forest for the trees. Futures ETFs have backwardation / contango and are ineffectively correlated with Bitcoin. Simply put, compared to a spot Bitcoin ETF, it is a poor product, ”Seyffart wrote.

In early August, Gensler announced that the Investment Company Act of 1940 provided better protections. He stressed that a compliant ETF could be approved.

After a comment by the head of the SEC, at least five companies filled in the forms for launching exchange-traded funds in accordance with the provisions of this law: Valkyrie Investments, VanEck, Invesco, ProShares and Galaxy Digital. According to Bloomberg analysts, the SEC is likely to approve these applications.

Balchunas noted that owning shares of futures ETFs will cost investors an additional 5-10% per year. The costs are associated with the transfer of positions from one contract to another. In addition, the expiration rate itself will be 1%, which is not much better than the Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) from Grayscale Investments.

The cost of transferring positions can be up to 45%. Over the past four years, the Horizons Bitcoin Front Month Rolling Futures Index, which reflects the return on investment in long Bitcoin futures, has lagged behind digital gold by 76 points.









while that is average roll cost, they could be much higher depending on period eg the last 12mo they were 45%! All told the Horizons Bitcoin Front Month Rolling Futures Index ER has lagged bitcoin by 76 points over past 4yrs. h / t @tomlombardi pic.twitter.com/rPziYPtv61 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 17, 2021

“Monitoring [стоимости переноса позиций] almost as bad as monitoring the discount in GBTC – both are annoying, confusing and costly for investors, and therefore, in our opinion, the risks of approving a physically backed Bitcoin ETF under the 1933 law are worth it, ”concluded Balchunas.

One commentator disagreed with the analysts’ opinion. He indicated that for about three weeks he has been holding shares in the mutual fund Bitcoin Strategy ProFund, whose strategy involves the acquisition of bitcoin futures on CME… According to him, the structure correlates more effectively with digital gold than GBTC.

Nothing has happened in this time period with futures. all it takes is a lot of volatility and that wont be the case. Not to mention the that fact that the impact of adding a couple products that track the futures could potentially make the roll costs even worse. – James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 17, 2021

In response, Balchunas said that during this time “nothing happened to futures.” According to him, with more market volatility, the Bitcoin Strategy ProFund performance would be worse.

“Would you buy a Bitcoin ETF with a 10% commission? That is why everything related to futures does not fit into our coordinate system, ”he added.

Recall, according to the experts of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange, the soon approval of the Bitcoin ETF is inevitable.

