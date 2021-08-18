Bloomberg named the real creator of Bitcoin

Bloomberg senior analyst Eric Balchunas claims that the creator of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, who was hiding under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, has already died.

According to Balchunas, this nickname was used by Hal Finney, who died in 2014 at the age of 58 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Balčunas posted a forum post in 1993. In it, Hal Finney describes the technology of cryptocurrency trading cards, which is similar to the principle of modern NFTs.

After thinking a bit about the idea of ​​buying and selling digital money, I figured out how to present it. We buy and sell “cryptographic trading cards”. Crypto enthusiasts will love these fascinating examples of cryptographic art.





Hal Finney

This spring, Satoshi Nakamoto’s fortune exceeded $ 60 billion, and a group of enthusiasts from the international community group Findsatoshi launched a fundraiser on the Boomstarter collective funding platform to find the creator of Bitcoin.

According to another version, under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto was hiding not one person, but a group of developers.

At the moment, the Bitcoin exchange rate is about $ 45,000, although at the beginning of the week the cryptocurrency rose to $ 48,000.