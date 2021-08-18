Broker gave advice on when to buy bitcoin

MOSCOW, 13 Aug – PRIME. The most suitable moment for investing in bitcoin may be mid-August, because in the future the most popular cryptocurrency is likely to go up, the head of the brokerage company J2TX Artem Moiseev told RIA Novosti.

“According to our technical analysis, a good point to enter a long position in bitcoin (that is, to buy an instrument in order to capitalize on a further increase in its value) may be mid-August, when its price on a local correction is likely to drop to 42, 2 thousand dollars. In this scenario, the further target for growth will be the level of 46.5 thousand dollars, which can provide a good profit for speculative investors, “- said the expert.

“The next news about the small victories of the cryptoindustry, of course, does not determine the movement of quotations, but clearly indicates a continuing increase in interest in the” crypt “from an increasing number of companies from different business areas,” Moiseev added.

With Ethereum, the picture is closely correlated with the dynamics of quotes in bitcoin, he continued. The most correct tactic, according to the expert, will be to wait for the cryptocurrency to fall to 2.7 thousand dollars, after which you can open a long position with a target of 3.3 thousand dollars. Stop order – at the level of 2.5 thousand dollars.

