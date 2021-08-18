Cameron Diaz in his youth – beautiful photos of a young actress

Today, August 30, the owner of one of the most radiant smiles in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz, celebrates her birthday. The famous actress turns 47 years old and this fact is hard to believe, because she has practically not changed since the time when viewers first saw her on TV screens.

Surprisingly, but Cameron Diaz never dreamed of becoming an actress. Since childhood, she loved to play with the boys in the yard, could not stand girlish clothes and listened to heavy music. And this despite her cute appearance – a wide smile and blonde hair. Initially, Diaz dreamed of becoming a veterinarian, but one lucky chance during a party at the Elite modeling agency brought her together with a photographer, who invited the young girl to try herself in a new role. From that moment, her acting career began to develop.

Now Cameron Diaz is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, whose appearance differs from the typical canons of beauty. And even at 47 years old, she looks amazing, as if she is still 22 years old.

As a child, Cam was a real kid and never dreamed of becoming an actress or model. She loved playing with the boys, listening to heavy music and running with her sister to Van Halen, Black Sabbath and Metallica concerts. At home, the Diaz family always had a lot of cats and dogs, and baby Cameron dreamed of becoming a zoologist.

