Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com





    Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%

    Investing.com – The crypto was trading at $ 2.149902 at 01:26 (22:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.30% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 18th.

    This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 68.520001B, 3.58% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

    In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.878680 to $ 2.161135.

    Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 4.844985B or 4.14% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.6808 to $ 2.2510 in the past seven days.

    Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 12.61% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

    Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 44,814.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.11% on the day.

    trading at $ 3,029.49 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.14%.

    Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 841.914234B or 43.93% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 354.523282B or 18.50% of the total cryptocurrency market.




    A warning: Fusion media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




