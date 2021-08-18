Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – The crypto was trading at $ 2.149902 at 01:26 (22:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.30% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 18th.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 68.520001B, 3.58% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.878680 to $ 2.161135.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 4.844985B or 4.14% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.6808 to $ 2.2510 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 12.61% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 44,814.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.11% on the day.

trading at $ 3,029.49 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 841.914234B or 43.93% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 354.523282B or 18.50% of the total cryptocurrency market.







