Carries on hands! Insanely romantic pictures of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared on the network

The actress praised her boyfriend for performing on Saturday Night Live.







Legion-Media

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











Last Saturday, 30-year-old Coulson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, made his Saturday Night Live debut, performing tracks My Ex’s Best Friend and Lonely. After the show, the performer was noticed in the company of his beloved Megan Fox, with whom he is happy in a relationship for almost a year. The stars did not hide their feelings and gently cooed with each other: at some point, the singer even took the actress in his arms – to the great emotion of the fans gathered around them.









Even the Transformers star was delighted with the touching pictures. On Instagram, Megan posted a series of shots and succinctly praised her boyfriend’s performance: “SNL Week. Best performance on a show ever. ” The actress’s subscribers shared her high praise, some called the Fox and Baker couple “the hottest of all.”

Now Megan is divorcing ex-elect Brian Austin Green, who also found a new love: for several months the actor has been dating the famous dancer Sharna Burgess. Fox and Green are raising three sons – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie.