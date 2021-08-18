Crypto exchange 1inch moved to Optimistic Ethereum

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange 1inch has deployed a second tier solution developed by the Optimistic Ethereum project. It will help increase the speed of transactions and reduce commissions for users.

The 1inch Network project has deployed its aggregation protocol on Optimistic Ethereum (OΞ) Ethereum network scaling solution. The project team announced this in an official press release on August 17.

The original 1inch Network protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that looks for swaps in different sources of liquidity and offers users the most favorable terms. It is built on top of Ethereum, but has recently been rolled out to Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.

More optimism

The DeFi protocol joins a growing list of platforms already using optimistic rollup to scale their operations. Sergey Kuntz, co-founder of 1inch Network, commented:

“Optimistic Ethereum is an extremely promising second tier solution focused on scalability. Running 1inch on Optimistic will add speed to transactions. “

The deployment will take place in several phases. At first, throughput on OΞ will be limited to 0.6 transactions per second. When the infrastructure is optimized, transactions will speed up, the message said.

OΞ users can already transfer assets to the new network. Optimistic gateway is compatible with many popular crypto wallets, including MetaMask. Assets from the Ethereum network will be credited to the Optimistic mainnet instantly, but the reverse process in the early stages can take seven days. Expedited withdrawal will be implemented later.

OΞ uses optimistic rollup technology. Data is published on the blockchain on the assumption that it is correct, giving users time to correct. To make changes, you need to provide “evidence of forgery”, thereby initiating a dispute with subsequent adjustment.

The statement also said that Optimism, which rolled out the mainnet in January, is planning many improvements, including scaling optimizations, smart wallets that let you pay for gas with any token, and decrypting decentralized transactions.

Earlier it was reported that Optimism added support for the USDC.

1INCH token price dynamics

According to the analytical service CoinGecko, the native DeFi protocol token fell 1.9% over the day and reached $ 3.13. Over the week, the asset has risen in price by almost 12%, and in 14 days – by 40%.

Like most other DeFi tokens, 1INCH hit an all-time high in early May, but then lost more than half its value. Now, according to DeFi Pulse, more than $ 42 million is blocked in the protocol.

