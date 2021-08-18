Crypto Market Comes To Life With Ethereum And Bitcoin Out Of The Sideways

The past weekend turned out to be very bright for the crypto market. Bitcoin touched $ 45K and then faced selling pressure. Nevertheless, the almost daily growth of bitcoin since the beginning of the month sets up the crypto market participants to be positive. The rise in the price of the benchmark cryptocurrency has occurred with the increase in trading volumes, although they are far from this year’s highs.

The past weekend turned out to be very bright for the crypto market

traded around $ 44K. The positive trend of the previous days allows us to speak about the mood of the bulls to return to levels near 50 thousand, from where the last strong sale of bitcoin started in May. From a technical analysis standpoint, Bitcoin is enjoying a bullish momentum, having received support earlier in August on the decline to the 200-day simple moving average, and breaking above the resistance of the sideways range near $ 40K.

The Greed and Fear Index for Bitcoin and the largest cryptocurrencies has shown a sharp rise, reaching the level of 74, which corresponds to the “greed” regime. The RSI for the BTC / USD pair has exceeded 70 on the daily chart, entering the overbought area. It is worth remembering, however, that bitcoin often has very long FOMO periods, so it is best to remain cautious about entering short positions.

The highlight of the past week was the hardfork called London. This event had a very noticeable impact on the price of the leading altcoin. The price of the coin exceeded $ 3K, at some point reaching $ 3,200. In 7 days, the coin is still growing at 17%, as it grew “above market” before the hard fork. The price momentum was supported by the news about the “burning” of more than 16,000 ether coins, as well as the fact that the commission on the Ethereum network decreased by 3 times. Network upgrade targets are on track and developers continue to move towards ETH 2.0 in 2022.









The most important event of the last week was the hardfork Ethereum called London

The factor of tougher “tightening of the screws” by the American authorities may become fundamentally negative. It is obvious that the United States is moving towards tightening controls, de-anonymizing cryptocurrency users, and increasing tax collection from this sector. On the one hand, one can enjoy greater transparency and lower risks for investors. On the other hand, under the auspices of the protection of market participants, many scenarios can be implemented that will ultimately work against holders of digital assets.

At the very least, the US government’s immediate plans include raising taxes to fund the huge support for the economy. The economy is showing long-awaited signs of recovery, and it is likely that the US authorities will soon begin to tighten their position on all fronts at once, which will also affect cryptocurrencies.

FxPro Analytics Team