Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow made fun of the “vaginal” goods that mom sells

    Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow made fun of "vaginal" products that mom sells

    Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple and son Moses

    Apple Martin, 15, knows her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, better than anyone else. And if fans of the actress, who monetized her passion for a healthy lifestyle, believe in the miraculous power of all the proposals presented on the Goop website, then Apple seems to be looking ironically at the sale of vaginal balls and suppositories called “Smells Like My Vagina.”

    The actress posted on Instagram a caustic comment from her daughter, who posted her mom’s to-do list for the development of the online platform Goop. Apple made fun of the questionable products.
    Make more vaginal balls and suppositories, – Apple briefly formulated her mom’s plan.

    Gwyneth appreciated the joke. And if now they both probably laughed, then in the spring of last year a conflict arose between them on the social network. Apple publicly scolded her mom for their selfie, which she posted without her permission.

    As for the balls and candles sold by Paltrow, the goods became the objects of heated discussions on the network and even legal proceedings. American gynecologist Jennifer Gunther criticized the products of the Goop website in 2017. Gwyneth positioned vaginal balls made of jade and rose quartz as a means of normalizing hormonal levels, enhancing orgasm and a source of “feminine energy”. Gunther, like other doctors, urged women not to believe unscientific promises that could trigger health problems. The actress had to pay $ 145,000 for the unusual product effect after the California consumer protection organization sued her.

