Disgraced actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher troll haters video in the bathroom

The famous couple of American actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who recently disgraced the statement about their children, recorded a comic video in response to criticism from haters.

“This bathing is out of control,” the actor captioned the video, which was recorded in the bathroom while bathing the children.

Shortly before this, the couple stated that they only wash the babies if dirt is visible on them.

"Are you pouring water on the kids? Are you trying to melt them? What's going on? This is the fourth time this week!" Ashton says in the video, addressing Mila. "Their natural body oils will be destroyed! What are you trying to achieve?"









Kunis and Kutcher do not wash children: details of the scandal

In a recent interview for the Armchair Expert podcast, the cast stated that not only do they not wash themselves, they also do not bathe their children every day. In their opinion, this is necessary in order not to wash off the “natural oil” once again from the skin.

After that, a scandal erupted on the network, many users and fans of the actors did not appreciate such recognition.

Katerina Schwartz