Disney Will Pay Eight-Figure Amount To Emma Stone To Avoid Cruella Scandal

After Scarlett Johansson decided to sue Disney for breaching Black Widow’s contractual obligations over a hybrid release, many stars also took up arms against the studio. Among those who wanted justice was Emma Stone, who played in Cruella, but Disney resolved the possible conflict before it arose.

One of the employees of The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Belloni, said that the studio will pay Emma Stone an eight-figure sum (the exact data has not been disclosed) as compensation for the film, which went straight to the cinema and on streaming, depriving the actress of interest from the fees.

While Johansson’s relationship with Disney remains in question, Stone has confirmed her involvement in the Cruella sequel, so it’s important for the studio to avoid a scandal with her. In addition, Emma will receive the same royalties for the upcoming sequel even if canceled.







