Emma Stone will get more money from Disney thanks to the lawsuit of Scarlett Johansson, HELLO! Russia

Oscar winner, 32-year-old actress Emma Stone, who recently became a mother, got an increase from the Disney film company for her participation in the film Cruella – now she will receive an eight-figure amount. By the way, the actress was promised the same fee for the second part of the picture, for the filming of which they have already begun to prepare. This is reported by the American media with reference to the editor of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni. The film company decided to pay the actress such a large amount in order to avoid litigation and not step on the same rake as with Scarlett Johansson.

In early August, Emma Stone announced that she was ready to file a lawsuit against Disney following the example of her colleague. The reason is simple – financial. The fact is that the film was simultaneously released to wide distribution and at the same time was shown on the streaming service Disney +. It is clear that because of this, fewer people got into the theaters, and, accordingly, the fees turned out to be less than they could have been. Because of this, the percentage of fees that actors usually receive turned out to be much lower.

Emma Stone at the Cruella premiere, May 2021









Earlier, for a similar reason – due to the simultaneous showing in cinemas and on the online platform of the picture of the film “Black Widow” – Scarlett Johansson not only threatened to sue, but filed a lawsuit against Disney. It is not known whether the case was given a move, but the management of the film company categorically disagreed with the accusations and considered such claims of the actress inappropriate in such a difficult time of the pandemic.

The lawsuit is particularly sad in that it heartlessly ignores the dire and lasting global fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and, in addition, the release of Black Widow on Disney + has greatly expanded her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million she has received to date, Disney said in a statement.

Scarlett Johansson in the movie Black Widow

Be that as it may, Scarlett set a precedent, and also got a new role. Recently it became known that the actress got a role in the film directed by Wes Anderson in Spain along with Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Details of the upcoming celebrity-cast movie are being kept under wraps.