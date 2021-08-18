Ethereum will overtake Bitcoin in market capitalization

According to Ki Yong Joo, the London update will have a positive impact on the Ethereum blockchain, increasing its scalability, security and decentralization.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Yong Joo, in an interview with Chinese crypto journalist Willie Wu, predicted that Ethereum would outperform Bitcoin in market capitalization in the long term. This is how Joo commented on the London hard fork due to take place on the altcoin network on August 5. According to the head of CryptoQuant, the update will increase the scalability, security and decentralization of the Ethereum blockchain.









A hard fork will take place on the Ethereum network. What will it change

In anticipation of the release of the London update, the largest altcoin in terms of capitalization has risen in price by almost 5% per day. At 15:25 Moscow time on August 5, Ethereum is trading at $ 2.63K.

According to Ethnodes, the London hard fork will take place on block 12,965,000 at 15:36 Moscow time. Altcoin update will be another step in the transition to protocol 2.0

Ethereum 2.0 will allow the original blockchain to scale and make it more user-friendly. The main feature of the update is the network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus – it will replace the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, which the blockchain is currently running on.

