Five celebrities who were bullied by classmates

Most of us have at least once in our lives heard offensive words spoken to us. Moreover, “bigot”, “barrel” or bespectacled “- not the most terrible. Children tend to notice all the flaws in the figure, mistakes in trying to create a beautiful image using ordinary clothes. Poor grades, family poverty, inability to do some things and, of course, appearance features also become the reason for ridicule.

Especially in this regard, girls got it, whose natural beauty the people around saw only a few years later.

Surprisingly, the most beautiful women in the world suffered from trolling and ridicule in childhood.

Irina Shayk. One of the most beautiful women of the 21st century, an actress and model, a Victoria’s Secret angel knows firsthand how offensive it can be to feel ridicule and insults from classmates. Once upon a time, schoolchildren, not in the most pleasant terms, loudly discussed the color of her skin, too plump lips, high growth and a slender figure. According to Irina, some guys even called her “chunga-changoi”. Meanwhile, the girl has grown up and turned into a beautiful swan, who, thanks to his unique appearance, makes millions of dollars and works with the best designers in the world.









Megan Fox. This beauty was also the object of constant ridicule from classmates. They especially did not like Megan’s overly sensual lips. However, the girl steadfastly endured all the hardships of school life, became a super-star. And now he gives advice to those who are just starting to turn into beauties and handsome men. She says that “often those who bully others are the most insecure people. Just know that these people have trouble accepting themselves. ”

Jessica Alba. The parents of the actress, and many years ago an ordinary schoolgirl, had to accompany her to school every day. And all because mom and dad were afraid of aggression from the children. The young hooligans did not like Jessica’s skin color and her modest clothes (the family did not have enough funds for new clothes). However, such a cool attitude towards herself on the part of her classmates only strengthened the fighting character in the girl. And having already become an adult woman, she does not give in to any difficulties.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Those who cannot call their school years wonderful in any way. For many years, the girl was hounded by classmates, invented offensive nicknames for her and spoke rudely to her. It all ended almost in an instant – Rosie graduated from high school and became a model. Today she is one of the most beautiful people on the planet.

Julia Roberts. One of the most beautiful women in the world was teased by her classmates with a “frog” because of her too wide smile. Despite the fact that the bullying lasted only a few years, the actress still remembers her feelings and feelings about it. Moreover, Julia allocates a lot of money to fight funds to fight bullying in schools, writes the Internet portal “Championship”.

