Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Kaia Gerber and many other stars sang a song together

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is best known for her role as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, brought together 25 celebrity friends to perform John Lennon’s hit Imagine with them.

See also: How Ukrainian stars spend their time in quarantine: photos and videos

Celebrities are increasingly agreeing to give online concerts on social networks, so in this way the actress wanted to support everyone who is forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all together, we will get through it together. Imagine that we are you. Sing with us,” the actress wrote.

The video was attended by Gal Gadot, Dornan, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Delevingne and many others. More than 3 million people have already reviewed the joint performance of the stars.









What you need to know about Covid-19

The virus was first recorded in China at the end of 2019, and very quickly it spread almost all over the world. Italy has become the most dangerous among European countries. There the disease was found in 35,713 people, and 2,978 patients died from it.

According to the latest data on March 19, 8 957 people died from the virus, in total 220 691 people fell ill. 84,161 people have recovered from the coronavirus.



Myths and truths about coronavirus / Infographic 24 channel