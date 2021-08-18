Gwyneth Paltrow shared rare photos of her 16-year-old daughter Apple. The network believes that the girl is a copy of her mother.

Gwyneth Paltrow / her daughter Apple

Today, the daughter of 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow and 43-year-old Chris Martin, Apple, turned 16 years old. On this occasion, the actress published pictures of the birthday girl on Instagram and congratulated her on the holiday.

I can’t believe I am actually writing this, but happy 16th birthday my dear girl. You are the light of my heart, you are my joy. You are very smart and you have the best sense of humor. I am incredibly happy to be your mom. I love our evening conversations when you tell me what’s in your heart. You work hard to get what you want to achieve and you have perseverance and responsibility to the fullest. I’m so damn lucky to be your mother. You are a beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you! I am very sorry that your birthday is being held in such circumstances, but, as always with you, we will find the best in everything,

– wrote Paltrow.

These pictures have probably passed a strict selection from the hero of the occasion herself, because Apple, as you know, allows mom to publish her pictures only after personal approval. Once Gwyneth had the imprudence to share a picture of her daughter without her knowledge, after which Apple expressed dissatisfaction with this fact. But now, probably, the work on the mistakes has been done, and Paltrow does not make more such missteps.

Many of her celebrity friends and colleagues, including Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Emma Roberts and many other celebrities, joined the congratulations of the actress. And the subscribers of the star noted the incredible similarity between Apple and her stellar mother.

She looks like Gwyneth as two drops of water

– Internet users write in the comments.











Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple and son Moses

From Martin, the actress also has a 14-year-old son, Moses. She gets along well with her ex-husband Paltrow, and she also found a common language with his beloved Dakota Johnson. And Martin, in turn, is great about the current husband of ex-wife Brad Falchak – all together they even went to the honeymoon of Gwyneth and Brad.



Brad Falchuk with his son Gwyneth Paltrow Moses