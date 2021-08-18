Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle nearly burns down the house




    Photo: goop.com

    A scented candle from Gwyneth Paltrow sparks a small fire

    British Jodie Thompson won an unusual home accessory in an online quiz. When used, the candle lit up and frightened the woman.

    A vagina-scented candle from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop online store lit up in the living room of a 50-year-old British woman. This was reported by the newspaper The Sun.




    It is noted that Jodie Thompson won the acclaimed accessory in the online quiz.

    As soon as the woman lit the candle, she blazed and the fire scattered throughout the room.

    “I’ve never seen anything like it. Everything was on fire, and it was so hot that you couldn’t touch it. There was hell in the room,” Thompson said.
    The woman lives in Kilburn in northwest London with partner David Snow.

    “In the end we put it out somehow and threw it out the door,” she added.

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Scent Candle is available at Goop Online Store for $ 75. She is described on the site as “funny, luxurious, sexy, with an unexpected scent.”

